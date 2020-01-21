Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended the stay order against the new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to reinvestigate the Model Town mayhem. The court was hearing petitions filed against the formation of the new JIT. The court when found that the government of Punjab had failed to submit its reply in the case, summoned provincial chief secretary.

The bench observed that the government was playing with the heirs of those killed in Model Town carnage. The bench remarked, “It seems the government is not serious in the case proceedings.

It is the first case where the accused want a decision while the government showing apathy.”

During an early hearing, the court had directed the authorities concerned to file reports regarding both the JITs and submit record for the formation of a new JIT with the approval of the Punjab cabinet.

In addition, the court also sought record of the recommendations sent to advocate general of Punjab for the formation of the joint investigation team.

In April last year, a full bench of the Lahore High Court had extended the suspension of new JIT.

The new JIT was constituted on January 3 last year for a fresh investigation into the 2014 Model Town carnage, after a notification was issued by the Punjab chief secretary.

At least 14 people had been killed and 100 others injured on June 17, 2014 when the police opened fire on the protesting activists of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT). The untoward incident took place during an anti-encroachment operation outside the residence of PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri in Model Town.