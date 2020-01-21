Share:

SKARDU/Quetta - After recent snowfall, Gilgit-Baltistan region hit by a very cold weather as mercury dropped to minus 20 Celsius in city area of Skardu, the met office said on Monday.

According to the weather department, the temperature in most areas of Gilgit-Baltistan region has dropped below the freezing point.

The mercury has plunged to minus 28 Celsius in upper areas of the region. More snowfall and rain is expected in GB region, according to the met office. The snowfall has blocked roads and people of the upper regions suffering from an insane blood curdling cold weather.

Several areas of the region have been blocked for last three months due to snowfall and rough weather.

Small rivers, hill torrents and ponds in Skardu have been frozen due to severe low temperature while the intermittent snowfall has also blocked the main link roads.

A westerly wave is affecting north Balochistan and its adjoining areas and likely to affect upper parts of the country on Tuesday.

Rain and snowfall over mountains, is expected at few places in northwest Balochistan, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its forecast.

Rain and snowfall is likely in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Buner, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Kurrum, Orakzai). Rain is expected in Islamabad with cloudy weather conditions on Tuesday.

The lowest minimum temperature in the country recorded at: Skardu -20°Celsius, Astore -16°C, Gupis -13°C, Kalam. Parachinar -10°C, Bagrote -09°C, Dir, Malamjabba, Kalat -05°C and Quetta -03°C.

Meanwhile, the rainfall in Quetta and adjoining areas on Monday intensified cold weather in the region as weather department forecast more rain and snowfall in Balochistan.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), concerned government departments and agencies prepared itself for the upcoming harsh weather conditions and finalised arrangements to deal with the situation, officials said.

The PDMA and provincial telecommunication and works department had transported necessary machinery and equipment alongside the main highways in sensitive districts to deal with the possible rain and snowfall.

Director General PDMA Imran Zarghoon was monitoring the situation, officials said.

“The government has also deployed 1,800 government officials along with the necessary machinery in the 10 sensitive districts of the province to deal with the situation,” the provincial government said.

Rain and snowfall was expected at scattered places in Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Pashin, Naushki, Muslim Bagh, Chaman, Chaghi and Zhob. Cold and partly cloudy condition is expected elsewhere in the province.

The minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded 9.2 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature in the city will reach to 24 degree Celsius, according to the weather report.