ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq has made pathetic team selection against Bangladesh for the upcoming three-match T20I series starting from January 24 in Lahore.

The PCB had given Misbah three roles of chief selector, head coach and batting consultant, but he has proved himself super flop in all the roles so far while neither PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani nor CEO Wasim Khan bothered to take notice of his nepotism. After Sri Lankan team’s drubbing, Misbah might be reprimanded and given peace of mind, but the PCB top brass looked more busy in enjoying international tours and working on getting rid of all those, who could pose challenge to their unlimited powers.

Under Misbah, the team has been declining fast. He has neither any experience of coaching nor of selection but the PCB was in a hurry to appoint him to cover their shortcomings. Ever since Misbah has been appointed for three roles, Pakistani team selection has remained talk of the town, as his pathetic decisions have already drawn lot of stir. Misbah’s nepotism has already cost Pakistan team dearly against England, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan won Test match but due to extraordinary performances by individuals. Abid Ali deserved a place in national team since long, but Misbah kept him deprived and when Abid finally got his chance, he showed his potential with sensational and consistent performances. Fawad Alam also got nod of approval for his superb domestic performances but he was once again deprived of representing the country against Sri Lanka.

Misbah is doing huge injustice to Kamran Akmal and Salman Butt, who are giving matchless performances at every given platform, but the coach is keeping mum. On what grounds and reasons, Misbah, after Inzamam, has been continuously showering blessings on Rizwan.

Pakistan team is struggling to get runs from openers and especially in the middle order. Why Misbah doesn’t go beyond certain individuals and why not youngsters like Ali Imran, who had proven their worth in every available forum, were not being given chances. Ali is the best all-rounder, which the team direly needs after Abdul Razzaq.

The inclusion of Shoaib Malik and M Hafeez is also highly questionable. Why Musa Khan was preferred over Naseem Shah and why Usman Qadir was once again selected? Ahsan Ali is another surprise pick. Recently, Misbah was solely dependent on M Aamir and Wahab Riaz, who are doing wonders in Bangladesh League, but they were also overlooked.

It is hoped that Misbah will be given peace of mind soon, as he has already inflicted huge damages on national team. If Misbah is given more liberty and such freedom, he will further damage the team and will continue to play with future of talent.