Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020 got underway here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Monday. Total 48 matches were played on the opening day in the men’s and U-18 singles qualifying rounds. In men’s singles final qualifying round matches, Jibran-ul-Haq, Imran Bhatti, Ibrahim Omer, Arham Attique, Subhan bin Salik, Ahmed Asjad Qureshi, Mian Bilal and Aqib Hayat were triumphant. In boys U-18 singles qualifying round, M Hamza Asim beat Abdullah Rehman 8-2 and Azan Sajid beat Abdullah Rashid 8-6.