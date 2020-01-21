Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN): ‘Parasite’ was the surprise winner of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture on Sunday. The South Korean comedy thriller made history as the first foreign language film to ever win the honour - which is seen as a reliable indicator for the Best Picture Oscar winner - as it beat off competition from ‘Bombshell’, ‘The Irishman’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. Elsewhere at the ceremony, other full cast honours went to ‘The Crown’ for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while the comedy equivalent went to ‘The MarvelousMrs.Maisel’, much to the shock of its stars. Speaking on stage at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, Alex Borstein admitted: ‘’I voted for ‘Fleabag’. This is really weird. This makes no sense...’Fleabag’ is brilliant.’’ Mrs Maisel’ also scored a win for Tony Shalhoub in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category, but Alex and Rachel Brosnahan were among those who missed out on the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series honour, which went to ‘Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Joaquin Phoenix won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for ‘Joker’ and used his acceptance speech to sing the praises of his fellow nominees in the category, before acknowledging another star who had played the Joker, his ‘’favourite actor’’, the late Heath Ledger.

Meghan Trainor has overcome her anxiety

LOS ANGELES (CM): Meghan Trainor has ‘’crushed’’ her anxiety. The ‘Dear Future Husband’ hitmaker feels like she is ‘’finally’’ in a place where she will never experience those negative feelings again. She said: ‘’I tackled it. I crushed it. I’m finally in a place where I don’t think that will ever happen again. I know that if I’m overtired, that can be a trigger but I can tell my brain it’s OK instead of being like, should I go to the emergency room? I got there with help and it’s the best feeling because in the middle of it you feel that this will never end and I will die like this. I’m so glad I found the light at the end of the tunnel. I didn’t want to be on medication for the rest of my life, but I needed to fix this. And [the doctor] gave me the lightest dose of something that works perfectly and I still take every night. It’s barely any milligrams but for some reason my body is like, ‘We’re good now.’ It saved my life. I saw my doctor and I said, ‘Dude, you changed my life forever. You brought happiness back and I can do my job again.’ He honestly saved my life.’’ The 26-year-old star opened up about social media, admitting there are ‘’really dark things’’ online.