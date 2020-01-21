Share:

Attock-Police have arrested two alleged killers involved in the brutal murder of four persons of a family and sent them behind the bars while a third one has been arrested for harbouring the killers.

DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani said this while addressing a press conference.

He while giving details said that on 16 January, four persons including a woman of the same family were shot dead and killers escaped after committing the crime.

He said that a special team headed by DSP Jand Ghulam Asghar Chandia and consisting of SHO Injra Ghulam Hasan, SHO Jand Niaz Ahmad, S.I. Jahanzeb Khan, S.I. Ahmad Nawaz, S.I. Muhammad Tufail, and ASI Muhammad Ayub was constituted to arrest the culprits.

DPO said that the team using modern and conventional methods arrested two of the nominated culprits namely Attaullah and Hameedullah while the remaining three will be arrested soon. He said that police have also arrested Mushtaq Ahmad, a school teacher for giving shelter to the killers. He lauded the professionalism and dedication of the team and asked them to continue hard work to arrest the remaining three culprits.