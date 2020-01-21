Share:

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has announced to defer protests scheduled for Wednesday in response to the decision of the Sindh and Punjab governments to block the release of the now-controversial film, Zindagi Tamasha , in both the respective provinces.

According to an official of the federal information ministry, the Central Board of Film Censors also notified the filmmakers not to release the film until it has been reviewed another time.

A pamphlet attributed to the TLP’s publications wing, announced to delay the decision of staging protests in light of the government’s move to stop the film’s release.

The board has notified the cinema exhibitors and distributors to avoid the film's exhibition "till further decision" by it.

The Punjab government's information department also announced today that director Sarmat Khoosat has been informed that his film will be re-examined "in the wake of persistent complaints received from different quarters".