Share:

KARACHI - The fortunes seem are against the Pakistan People’s Party in Karachi – where the party is eyeing to grab major stake from the city – as after being rejected from the deputy commissioner to hold public gathering on July 20 at Bagh-e-Jinnah, bad weather interrupted the party plans to hold election rally in the city led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

PPP on Friday planned to take out rally in the city to be led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari but the flight for the PPP chairman delayed due to bad weather in Lahore till 10pm. PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani said that the programme for Bilawal Bhutto’s rally was changed and now all party activists were directed to reach Bilawal House at 10pm.

Cutting short other venues, he said that the chairman would only address party workers at Safoora Goth, University Road and Lyari. “The enthusiasm which was witnessed from the party cadre in Karachi to welcome their leader at party camps was unmatched,” he said but added that the party has informed the activists to roll back the camps as it could took hours for the party leadership to reach the city due to bad weather.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the earlier route, the party chairman had to give a welcome speech at the airport from where he had to visit party camps at Model Colony, Safoora Chowrangi, Hassan Square, Maripur Road, ICI bridge, main election of Bilawal Bhutto campaign in NA-246 Lyari and would finally culminate at Boat Basin chowrangi, near Bilawal House.

A PPP activist at Safoora Goth camp who was waiting for the party chairman from 6:00 pm, said that they would wait for their leadership and would not leave the camps until the party chairman arrive there.

“It is for the first time that PPP chairman is visiting our area and we do not want to miss the chance,” the activists said and added that the decision to roll back the camps was not accepted to them as they could wait for hours to see their leadership within them.