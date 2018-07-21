Share:

ATTOCK - The whole area is humming with political activity as the two major contenders — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf square off for the battle to capture the Provincial Assembly constituency of Hassanabdal, PP-3 (Attock-III) for the upcoming 2018 general election.

In 2013 general election in PP-3 (Attock-III) comprising of Hazro and some rural areas of tehsil Hassanabdal, Shahwaiz Khan of PML-N got 40,897 votes and won the election. Malik Jamshaid Altaf of Major Tahir Sadiq group bagged 39,622 votes and lost the election.

There is one to one contest expected between political heavyweight former district Nazim Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq of PTI and Asif Ali Malik – the nephew of Ch Nisar Ali Khan who is a candidate of PML-N.

As the electioneering enters the final round and the mist clears after finalisation of the list of aspirant candidates by the Election Commission of Pakistan, all candidates especially who belong to PTI and PML-N are warming up to a hectic, dawn to dusk electioneering campaign to woo people who wield some influence at local level.

Hot and muggy weather has failed to deter them. It has been observed that the candidates canvassing is by and large limited to personal indoor meetings during the day but as the sun sets, candidates are out in the open to address public meetings.

Simultaneously, coordinators and supporters are busy in assigning duties for the election campaign. The directions have urgency about them as a coordinator works against time to promote his candidate.

The banners, portraits and flexes have been put up in a good number in the streets, bazars, roads and public places.

According to political pundits, though JI, PPP, TLP, MMA and independent candidates will also be contesting the elections, however according to them the real contest will be between the PTI and PML-N. Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq has the potential of pulling crowds. He presently enjoys a strong political position and has a good following among well-known families of the area.

The political landscape of the constituency has completely changed after Sadiq joined the bandwagon of the PTI. His popularity has increased after he joined PTI.

It is observed that although 2013 general election from this constituency was won by PML-N but for upcoming election change is in the air.

Former PML-N MPA from area Shahwaiz Khan failed to deliver during his five years tenure upto the expectation of the masses.

The entry of former district Nazim Major (Retd) Tahir Sadiq in the political arena with his intact vote bank and massive support of PTI voters has made him favourite. With his personal impressive track record in the area besides deep-rooted contacts with baradari heads and local influentials having good vote banks, analysts believe that Sadiq is in a strong position for the July 25 poll in provincial assembly constituency of Hassanabdal, particularly because the campaign of his political rivals in the constituency have been marred by internal rifts.

The PTI candidates state they are out to exploit their cracks in rival party lines.

The PML-N candidate Asif Ali Malik on the other hand is banking on the political clout created over last five years of rule and personal appeal and is accusing Imran Khan of fielding lotas (turncoats) in the constituency.

Hamid Khan - a political observer while talking to this reporter said that the constituency of Hassanabdal is no more a stronghold of the PML-N.

He states that the PML-N members of the Assemblies had failed to serve the masses and the disgruntled people are now turning to PTI.

Shahid Khan, a senior journalist states that the PML-N representatives ‘hallmark performance’ can be summed up by a look around the City. “There are piles of garbage on City roads,” he said.

“The air is polluted by the burning of garbage. The health and education facilities are inadequate and the people are without safe drinking water. This is affecting the people physically and economically.”

These are not the best of times for the PML-N, acknowledged some of those who were asked to comment on the election campaign so far.

According to the political observers , all is not ideal in the PML-N camp. The party is faced with internal rift.

Former MPA Shahwaiz Khan has distanced himself from electioneering drive of his party in the area. He has not even attended a single public meeting after award of the party ticket to Asif Ali Malik.

The District Returning Officer as well as the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner have explained to all parties and candidates the code of conduct is to be strictly followed.

“Follow the code of conduct, or the law will take its course,” a clear warning was issued alongwith an assurance that every genuine complaint will be addressed.

MUHAMMAD SABRIN