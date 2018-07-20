Share:

HAFIZABAD-Four women of different political parties are contesting election for the slot of NA-87 (Hafizabad). They are: former Federal Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar of PML-N, Fehmida Kousar of MMA, Sadia Liqat Independent and Allah Rakhi of PPP.

Saira Afzal Tarar had won NA election in 2008 and 2013 on PML-N ticket. She is well educated lady (Masters in Home Economics and Hafiza). She belongs to a prominent political family of Kolo Tarar (Hafizabad). Her father Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar had also been elected twice as MNA, one time as an independent and the other time on the PML-N ticket. She is daughter-in-law of former President of Pakistan Muhammad Rafique Tarar. Her husband, Irfan Tarar, is serving in foreign affairs. She is holding over two hundred acres of land After winning the 2008 election, Saira Afzal Tarar was appointed Chairperson Education Task Force and after wining 2013 elections, she was elevated as Minster for Health Services. She was awarded Sitar-i-Imtiaz for her meritorious services in the eradication of polio and hepatitis. She has also upgraded the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and made the Trauma Centre functional and provided all sorts of medical equipment including CT Scan. Due to sound grass root footing in the district and her vision for the execution of welfare oriented projects, she has an edge over all the candidates.

Allah Rakhi is a diehard worker of PPP. As a matter of fact, the PPP had awarded ticket for the NA slot to former MPA Malik Wazir Ahmad Awan but his nomination papers was rejected due to his dual nationality. She was covering candidate of Malik Wazir Ahmad Awan and was later allotted PPP ticket after rejection of Malik Wazir Ahmad Awan nomination paper. Allah Rakhi is contesting election for the NA slot for the second time. She belongs to a middle class family of village Dhunni, having no educational background. She has no footing at grass roots level and is weakest candidate in the NA election.

Fehmida Kousar is resident of a backward village Borianwala. She is activist of Jamaat-i-Islami. She has no footing among the masses. She is contesting on the platform of MMA. In fact she has not keen in campaigning for the election.

Sa'adia Liaqat is wife of Ch Liaqat Abbas Bhatti, who is contesting for the slot of NA-87 as a candidate of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan. She is covering candidate of her husband. She belongs to a wealthy landlord family with rural background.