ISLAMABAD - Ravi Football Club moved into the final of the Gangal Football Championship 2018 after beating Mehran FC 5-4 on plenty kicks in the semifinals played at ARA ground. It was a nail-biting encounter between the two evenly-matched sides. Both the teams had the services of talented players of federal capital. It was Mehran, who took the lead through Abdullah in the 5th minute of the first half. Ravi then fought well and slammed an equalizer through Zulfiqar to make it 1-1. Ravi took 2-1 lead in the 50th minute, when Zeeshan scored on a free-kick, but the lead was short-lived, as Atta equalised through a powerful header and Naeem once against gave Mehran 4-3 lead in 88th minute. Ravi FC didn’t lose heart and once again leveled the score at 4-4 through Frank. The match was then decided on sudden death plenty kicks. Ravi FC scored on first two kicks, while Mehran FC failed to score on the second, which sent wild celebrations among Ravi FC fans. Talking to The Nation, Ravi FC president Syed Tanweer Ahmed said: “I am highly delighted by the performance of the boys and I hope the team maintain their good show in the event and try to lift the trophy on July 22 in the final.” Tanweer also announced Rs 10,000 cash and a lavish dinner for the entire team members. He also promised to give Rs 50,000 cash prize to entire team members, if they manage to lift the title.