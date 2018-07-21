Share:

KASUR: Citizens were deprived of cash and other valuables worth Rs9 million in different theft and robbery incidents here, according to police.

In the suburbs of Kasur City, a citizen namely Khalid Javed was deprived of Rs8 million. He owned an LPG warehouse where the incident took place. About five or six bandits robbed him of Rs8 million, two rifles and other goods at gunpoint.

Other incidents reported near Mathar, Phoolnagar where an unknown thief entered the house of Ghulam Rasool and made off with Rs185,000. Similarly, Rs150,000 were stolen from Rana Umar's house and Rs100,000 from Zeeshan's.

Likewise, bandits barged into the house of Abdur Rashid and made off with Rs20,000 and seven tola gold ornaments.

In Kot Radha Kishan, dacoits picketing on roads intercepted Sharif and Farooq in pick-up van near Kot Mehtab Khan and robbed them of Rs175,000 cash and a cell phone. One Waqar Younus submitted an application to A-Division police stating that he was on the way to his home when dacoits snatched Rs25,000 from him. Police were busy investigating the incidents.