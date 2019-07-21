Share:

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), team on Sunday conducted a raid and arrested two family members of Pakistan Muslim League-N, hailing from Bahawalpur areas, for the possession of drugs.

Adeel, son of former provincial assembly candidate Aslam Rind, was arrested in a raid conducted by a team of ANF, for possessing drugs, reported the ANF team.

While, Fouzia Ayub, a former Member Provincial Assembly's son was also taken into custody in a raid held by the team.

During the raid, 160kg of drugs were confiscated from their possession. The ANF team also reported that further investigations are underway.