DERA GHAZI KHAN-The School Education Department DG Khan has verified 690 applications of teachers under e-transfer system across the district.

Out of them, 508 applications have been approved and 182 applications have been rejected as per policy criteria, teachers of all cadres are happy with this new e-transfer system because e-transfer App “SIS Punjab” made by Punjab information Technology Board (PITB) played a transformative role and have made the transfer process transparent and merit oriented, shared Chief Executive Officer (DEA) DG Khan Sana Ullah Surani with The Nation, at his office yesterday.

CEO Sana Ullah said that timelines for intra district ( within district) transfers / posting have been finished on June 27, 2019 and now next phase Inter District (across district) with subject to availability of post of same cadre / scale lying vacant against initial recruitment quota is under way and for it submission of applications last date is 4th September 2019.

Sana Ullah add Punjab Education Department is one of biggest and a very busy department of Govt. of Punjab, before this e-transfer system approximately 90 percent School Education Department (SED)’s time was being spent on HR related activities like recruitment, promotion and transfers etc and out of 90 percent, almost 60 percent was being spent on transfers and postings that means 142 days of a years. Teachers, DEAs, SED’s staff and Chief Minister Secretariat were too much busy in old system.

Sana Ullah told that CEO Office has approved 208 applications, similarly DEO (Woman) office has approved 136 and DEO (Male) office has approved 164 applications for transfers. While 53, 54 and 75 applications have been rejected at CEO Office, DEO (Woman) and DEO (Male) office respectively. Applications for mutual, wedlock and compassionate grounds transfers will be processed throughout the year.

Sana Ullah further shared that almost one lac teachers apply for transfers every year across the province. Last year more than fifty thousand teachers were transferred by SED through 100 approving authorities across 36 districts of Punjab.

Talking to The Nation, a teacher Muhammad Khan said that e-transfer system has made transfer process transparent and merit-oriented. This systematic process has minimized human interference, favoritism and has sharply tackled corruption at district level. It is also good that teachers have been given right to raise objections against his / her own rank in the waiting list or that of others.