Share:

Ramazan Sugar Mills Manager Rana Zafar has handed over important documents and record to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that has further tightened the grip against Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz after getting such important documents.

According to sources, Rana Zafar is an eye-witness of Shahbaz Sharif corruption and dishonesty and was working on this post quite some time. NAB sources stated that strict action would likely to be taken after getting such important documents. Source further reveal that Rana Zafar had also kept million of rupees of local sugarcane growers by halt their payments.

It is pertinent to mention that massive financial corruption had been done in Ramazan Sugar Mills against Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz.