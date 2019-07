Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday she was determined to hold a rally in Faisalabad on Sunday (today) despite the restrictions imposed by the administration.

Maryam said, in a statement, that the PML-N was being victimized. “I will go to Faisalabad tomorrow to hold a public rally,” she said, and added, “PML-N has massive public support there.” She further said one of the purposes of her visit was to express solidarity with traders.