GILGIT - An ATR plane of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) from Islamabad to Gilgit skidded off the runway while making attempt to land here at Gilgit Airport on Saturday.

According to PIA all the passengers and crew remained safe in the incident.

Meanwhile flight schedule of the planes from Gilgit to Islamabad has been cancelled and an inquiry has been ordered.

It merits a mention here that flight from Islamabad to Gilgit is very challenging and requires high professional skills due to unpredictable weather condition of the area.