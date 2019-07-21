Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country, including Lahore, received rainfall of varying intensities on Saturday, disturbing routine life and causing urban flooding, traffic mess and frequent power shutdowns. Overcast conditions, windstorm and rains, however, made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. Experts have forecast more intermittent rains till coming Monday. Rain-thundershower/windstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kalat, Zhob, Sibbi divisions and Kashmir. In Lahore, strong winds started blowing at the noon that followed by steady rains that continued for about couple of hours. Windstorm and rains disturbed routine life. High velocity winds and wet conditions caused tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders, putting portion of Lahore in darkness. Windstorm caused felling of tree branches and steamers along important roads including The Mall, Canal Bank Road and Jail Road. Short bursts of heavy rains submerged roads in several localities in knee deep water, causing huge inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. Cars and two wheelers were seen broken down on knee deep water in several localities. Inundated rainwater caused massive traffic mess on important roads including The Mall, Ferozepur Road, Sharey Fatima Jinnah and Sir Agha Khan Road. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the city.

Overcast conditions, strong winds and scattered rains caused decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant. Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 35 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 63 per cent.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central parts of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds and scattered rains for Lahore during the next couple of days. Rain-thundershower/windstorm with few heavy falls) are expected at scattered places in Zhob, Kalat, DG khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana divisions and at isolated places in Hazara, Kohat, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Mirpurkhas divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

.