MIRPUR-The central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced new body for the party’s AJK chapter under the leadership of former AJK premier Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, according to an official notification issued by the PTI secretariat.

The notification says: “In consultation with the Chairman, Governing Body of the Quasi-Provincial Executive Committee of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (article VI 2-f-2) is hereby notified, as per the powers conferred upon me by (article V-4 - 2) of the party constitution.”

Led by Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry as President, the PTI AJK will be comprising Ch Zafar Anwar (Senior Vice President), Ch Azhar Sadiq (Vice President), Raja Khurshid Ahmed (Vice President), Raja Mussaddiq Khan (General Secretary), Raja Mansoor Khan (Additional General Secretary), Sardar Qazi Israel (Deputy General Secretary of Muzaffarabad Division), Sikandar Baig (Deputy General Secretary of Mirpur Division), Sardar Murtaza Tahir (Deputy General Secretary of Poonch Division), Ch Maqbool (Deputy General Secretary of Jammu Division), Salman Butt (Deputy General Secretary of Muzaffarabad Division), Zulfiqar Abbasi (Finance Secretary), and Sardar Ershad Mahmud (Information Secretary).

The PTI AJK secures distinction as a result of induction of seasoned personalities as the party’s office-bearers including Ershad Mahmud, hailing from Rawalakot, as Central Information Secretary. Ershad’s appointment as Secretary Information of PTI AJK came following his long, distinguished career in the field of journalism both in Pakistan and AJK after post graduation in political science from Karachi University about two decades ago.

His induction as Information Secretary of PTI AJK has been widely acclaimed across AJK among social and political quarters in general and the party ranks in particular for being a young and intellectual face of AJK. He secured good repute as a professional media man in and outside the country as well as at either side of Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ershad writes in Urdu and English for various national and international publications - mostly on regional (Jammu Kashmir), national, and international affairs. Most of his write-ups are reportedly entertained by the policy makers as a guideline during the routine course of action for devising policies over public issues.

Ershad Mahmud is also the executive director of AJK-based think tank “Centre For Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR)”. The CPDR is a research and training organisation, focusing on youth capacity building, trade, and governance issues.