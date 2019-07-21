Share:

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has congratulated Election Commission of Pakistan, local administration and security forces on peaceful conduct of elections in tribal districts.

Addressing a ceremony at press club in Nowshera on Sunday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf has emerged as major political party in the election. Pervez Khattak said many of the independent candidates are in contact with the government. He also said that this election lays the new foundation for prosperity and development for the tribal region.