Share:

At least six people have been killed in a dual-blast on Sunday morning in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to reports, Two policemen embraced martyrdom when armed terrorists stormed a police check-post in Kotla Syedan, a town and union council of Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Meanwhile, terrorists managed to flee from the spot after a heavy exchange of fire with the policemen.

Three people sustained critical wounds when a bomb exploded at the main gate of a hospital while injured policemen were being shifted there for medical attention. Fifteen more people were injured in the second blast.

To prevent the situation from deteriorating further, security personnel sealed off the site of the incident and launched search operation.