Attock - Two more were tested positive of novel coronavirus COVID-19 during last 24 hours in district Attock raising the tally to 546, health department officials told on Monday.

The district focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi has informed that two new positive patients, belongs to Attock city while other to Hazro. He said number of active patients in the district also raises to 154.

According to district health authorities,a person died of coronavirus in Pindigheab town of Attock.

Niazi added that the number of suspected cases also raised in the district to 3918 while screening of as many as 7499 persons have also been carried out so far in which as many as 3131 were tested negative.

He said that out of 516 positive patients as many as 148 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while as many as 372 patients were recovered so far. He said that safe burial of as many as 54 suspected and positive patients who were died in various other districts were also carried out in the district so far.