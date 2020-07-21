Share:

KARACHI - A case response-based polio immunization campaign began in 23 union councils of Karachi and four of Larkana under the Sub-national Immunization Scheme on Monday, with 260,000 under five years of age children to be administered oral polio vaccine during the week long exercise.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Peechuho formally launched the exercise that has been resumed after a considerable gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic here at a local healthcare facility.

She assured the healthcare providers of every possible support, including availability of masks, gloves and sanitizers besides security cover to them.

Appreciative of the Pakistan Rangers-Sindh and provincial police, the minister said escort provided by the two agencies to the teams comprising vaccinators and volunteers was important to restore the confidence of the workers, mainly pertaining to the LHW programme.

Dr Azra Peechuhoo, accompanied by Sindh Secretary for Health Kazim Jatoi and Emergency Operation Center (EOC-Sindh) Coordinator Dr Fayyaz Abbai on the occasion also appealed to the concerned parents to support the government in its efforts to protect their kids against the crippling diseases.

“This is something crucial for the lives of our children who are our future,” Dr Azra said, and added, “Hence, coordinated efforts are needed for the purpose.”

She thanked Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) for extending their support for the cause.

Baldia Town along with those of North Nazimabad, Liaqatabad and Orangi towns, with confirmed presence of polio virus in the environment, are being covered on priority basis during the current campaign, said a senior official associated with Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI-Sindh).