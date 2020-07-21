Share:

LAHORE - The government will soon make functional 116 water filtration plants installed by Punjab Saaf Pani Company through the Public Health Engineering Department while the transfers of the assets of the company will be made after it dissolved.

It was decided in the 37th meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Finance and Development chaired by the Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat here on Monday. The meeting also decided hiring in Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority, approval of Rs 4.707 billion grant for Public Sector Development Programme, making the water filtration plants functional, community development programme, establishment of the offices in Bahawalpur and Multan for South Punjab Secretariat and Public Finance Management Unit in the Finance Department. The meeting also allowed the proceeding for establishment of Punjab University Medical College and its allied hospital permitting the health department to further proceed with the Punjab University. Further, it was instructed developing a comprehensive plan with the consultation of all stakeholders before establishment of the new offices in Multan and Bhawalpur for the South Punjab Secretariat.

The minister orders Finance and Planning and Development Departments resolving the concerns of the Standing Committee on establishment of Public Finance Management Unit.

The minister instructed that the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority instructed will provide the technical support and advisory to the communication and works department for the construction of the public buildings. Further, he orders the Chairman Planning and Development to head a committee in which the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority and Communication and Works Department will give bylaws for the construction of the public sector buildings of schools, colleges, hospitals and others to ensures environment friendly and energy saving infrastructure.

Advisor to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah stressed that need of checking the department’s spending and performance in the public finance management unit. Chief Secretary stressed the need of improving the efficiency of the law Department, Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) and PPRA and keeping the size of Public Finance Management Unit small.

The minister instructed the Planning and Development department that under the Public Finance Management system the financial model of the projects should be ensured which was mentioned in project documents to avoid any unwanted situation in future on the development projects.