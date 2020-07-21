Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved judgment on the maintainability of the petition filed against construction of temple in Islamabad.

A 2-member bench of IHC led by Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah took up the intra court petition against the construction of temple in federal capital for hearing Tuesday.

The court inquired during the hearing of the case. So you want such treatment is meted out to Muslims in a non-Muslim country. Should Non-Muslims leave Pakistan? The constitution guarantees rights to the minorities.

The counsel for the petitioner told the court providing funds for the construction of temple is extravagance. The construction of the temple has been halted and the matter has been referred to Council for Islamic Ideology (CII). 4 kanals land was provided for the construction of temple.

The petitioner JI Leader Mian Aslam has filed intra court petition against construction of temple.