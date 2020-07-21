Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori, on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on the officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force on July 18 in Mashkel district of Balochistan, which resulted in the death of two officials and caused critical injuries to others.

“I am deeply saddened and grieved over the loss of precious human lives in this act of terrorism in Balochistan and offer my sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have suffered injuries” said Ambassador MATSUDA in his message of condolence.

While appreciating the continuous efforts made by the ANF for preventing distribution of illegal drugs in Pakistan, the Ambassador paid glowing tributes to the martyred ANF personnel for sacrificing their lives and their contribution towards the realization of a greater cause of rooting-out the menace of illicit drug trafficking in the country.

He said that controlling illicit drug trafficking was one of the major and challenging issues for the international community as it significantly damaged the society and also provided financing to terrorist groups.

He said the Government of Japan had continuously supported countries including Pakistan in their efforts to fight against this menace.

In this regard, the Government of Japan had provided assistance worth USD 6.5million to ANF to strengthen border security against illicit drug trafficking and related transnational organised crime.

The Ambassador said that Japan had also been supporting various projects of counter-terrorism amounting to more than USD 137 million in Pakistan. He assured that Japan would continue supporting Pakistan’s fight against illicit drug trafficking as well as terrorism in the future.