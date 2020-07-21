Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has frozen the moveable and immovable assets of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

According to details, after the freezing of assets of both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, they will not be able to transfer ownership of vehicles and property. The anti-graft watchdog has also stopped transfer of already sold vehicle of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

On the other hand, the accountability court has reserved its decision on plea of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to allow transfer of the vehicle.

Earlier, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.