ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has said that the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the dual nationality issue was quoted beyond context.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, he said that Special Assistants to Prime Minister (SAPM) including Shahbaz Gill, Moeed Wasim Yousaf and Nadeem Afzal Chan did not hold foreign passports adding that suppose if any advisor to the Prime Minister holds permanent residential certificate, it does not mean, he violate any law.

He also added that anyone could be called in cabinet meetings; even Donald Trump could be called in the cabinet meeting on invitation of prime minister. Zulfi Bukhari said that legislation is in process to allow voting rights for the Overseas Pakistanis adding that in next cabinet meeting, legislation in this regard will be made.

He said that owing to effective strategies on the part of Prime Minister Imran khan, the coronavirus pandemic witnessed reduction in the country. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari underlined that his family roots belong to Pakistan.

He also urged overseas Pakistanis not to make investments in upapproved housing societies in Pakistan adding that the government of Pakistan will not take any responsibility for such unapproved investments.

He said that he has nothing to do with illegalities and legislation is being made to keep check on all such illegal practices. He also underlined that downsizing in PTDC will not be reversed adding that PTDC employees should take golden handshake.

He also underlined that any protests on part of PTDC employees will not reverse the reforms process. Responding to a question, whether Jehangir Tareen has developed differences with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Zulfi Bukhari said who should get angry, either Prime Minister Imran Khan or Jehangir Tareen?

He said that he is unaware about any meeting between Jehangir Tareen and Nawaz Sharif in London adding that he has nothing to do with the issue of Jehangir Tareen.