Share:

Islamabad-President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that promotion of E-commerce is highly essential for strengthening economy as it provides access to distant markets, reduces cost of doing business and creates employment opportunities. The President expressed these views while chairing a meeting on E-commerce to review the action plan with regard to implementation of E-commerce policy in the country. The President said that E-commerce offers huge opportunities for small and medium enterprises that connect them with Pakistani online markets and international markets through global E-commerce platforms. The meeting was informed that Pakistan has the potential to increase its GDP by 36 billion dollars and create 4 million jobs by 2025 by using digital financial services.The participants were apprised that E-trade in the country has crossed Rs100 billion. In order to promote E-commerce, the meeting underscored the need for tax incentive packages and availability of IT infrastructure and quality of services in the country. The meeting was briefed about the E-commerce initiatives and their role in economic development of the country. It was informed that the country had potential to increase its GDP by $36 billion and create 4 million jobs by 2025 by using digital financial services. The participants were apprised that E-trade in the country had crossed over Rs100 billion. In order to promote E-commerce, the meeting underscored the need for tax incentive packages and availability of IT infrastructure and quality of services in the country.