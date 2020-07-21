Share:

The Supreme Court has suspended the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order for release of 196 alleged terrorists.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The court has sought record of the cases of these 196 alleged terrorists from the federal government. It also issued notices to all the parties, including the federal government.

Military courts had sentenced these 196 people for their involvement in terrorism, while the Peshawar High Court had ordered for their release.