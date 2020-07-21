Share:

High Court (IHC) has saved judgment on the appeal looking for authorization to exchange the sold out vehicle of previous Prime Serve (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi within the title of other individual.

NAB has contradicted the transferring of vehicle within the title of other party. NAB prosecutor told the court Catch is exploring properties and resources of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

NAB is additionally testing into questionable bank exchanges by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Amid the examination the resources possessed by the charged cannot be exchanged to some one else.

The defense board Attorney Saadia Abbasi told the court there's no case of budgetary debasement against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The known Seth's (head honchos) and bureaucrats are included in NAB reference.

Court ought to permit to exchange the vehicle possessed by Shahid Khaqan Abbsi. He isn't going exterior the country. She fought that the incumbent government had designated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for grant for paying assess more than any other individual within the nation.