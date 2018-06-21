Share:

islamabad - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) administration following the incident of assault on a female doctor on Wednesday constituted a committee to look into the security situation of the hospital.

The administration formed an eight member committee to pre prepare the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and review the present security situation.

As per the notification Prof. Dr. Tanveer Khaliq will be the head of the committee while other members include Prof. Dr. Nasira Tasnim, Prof. Dr. Jai Krishan, Dr. Naeem Malik, Dr Asfandyar Khan, Dr. Arif Hussan (PG), Dr. Khawar Sultan (PG) and Syed Jameel Hussain Sherazi as secretary of the committee.

Earlier, Young Doctors Association (YDA), PIMS staged protest on inadequate security measures for doctors in the hospital.

Dozens of medical staff including doctors, para medics, technical and non-technical staff halted all the services of Outdoor Patient department (OPD) and gathered at administration block to record their protest against the incident occurred a day before.

An unknown armed man on Wednesday early morning had breached the security of the hospital and assaulted a female doctor on at surgical ward-6. The hospital administration though registered the robbery attempt FIR against the armed man and claimed that the person has been traced.

However, the police has not yet arrested the accused.

The protestors held a march from administration to children hospital and held sloganeering against administration for insufficient security measures.

YDA in its statement said that the accused is already nominated in a number of police cases but is still at large.

Doctors said that repeated incidents of manhandling of the doctors at PIMS have disclosed the poor security measures of the hospital and performance of CCTV cameras.

YDA announced two days token strike at PIMS where doctors will boycott patient examination at OPD, while emergency will remain open.