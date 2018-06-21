Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Law, Environment and Information Technology Jameel Yusuf said that media should support good people so that they could be elected to achieve the very purpose of free, fair and impartial conducting elections.

This he said while addressing a ‘Meet the Editors’ Programme organised by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) at their secretariat here Wednesday.

He said: “We are working for good governance and to reshape the government departments.” He said that he is taking actions against those did not pay dues of advertisements to the print media/newspapers. I will resolve the matter on top priority. He said that all advertisements issued by the Information Department will be displayed on website for check and balance and transparency. Earlier, CPNE Secretary General Dr Jabbar Khatak, Ikram Sehgul, and others highlighted the issues and problems faced by the CPNE members. On the occasion, DG Information Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh, Director Press Information Zeenat Jahan and others were present.