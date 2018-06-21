Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the provincial election commission on a petition seeking disqualification of former chief minister Murad Ali Shah, until June 25. Jalal Mehmood Shah through his counsel has submitted a petition pleading to order disqualification of Murad Ali Shah for holding of iqama (work permit) and dual national.

The petitioner stated that former chief minister is a dual national and also hold UAE iqama but he did not mention to the election commission. He added that Shah was elected as member of Sindh Assembly after submitting false affidavit. He added that in 2013 court had disqualified Murad Ali Shah. As per the constitution, if a member of parliament or provincial assembly is disqualified he can’t hold any public office for five years, the petitioner argued.

He added that the Election Commission with the connivance of Provincial Election Commissioner did not issue the notification of Shah’s disqualification.