Islamabad-Former President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday reiterated the Pakistan People’s Party’s commitment to continue the fight for women rights while rejecting ‘assault on women rights in the name of religion.’

In a message on the eve of the 65th birthday of Benazir Bhutto (June 21), Zardari said: “Today is the 65th birthday of our leader, the twice elected prime minister of Pakistan, the icon of women rights and Muslim world’s first female Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The party reiterates its commitment to fight the bigots, obscurantist, male chauvinists and the self styled custodians of religion and morality who resist the yearning of women for the flowering of their potential.”

He added: “On her birthday today, we also reassure the women of Pakistan of full support in their struggle against all forms of exploitation, discrimination and violence.”

Zardari also called for gender equality lauding “the brave and courageous men and women engaged in this struggle”.

The former President paid tributes to those who, following in her footsteps, laid down their lives or suffered in the course of democratic struggle and in fighting militants and regressive elements.

Meanwhile yesterday, Zardari expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of the finest humorist of Pakistan, Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi.

Zardari, in a condolence message, said that he was shocked and grieved over the news of death of Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi. “He brought smile to the faces of millions of readers and will always be remembered in Urdu literature. With his death, an era of humor ended,” Zardari said.