Share:

ANKARA - A significant number of children under five years of age were injured by cosmetic products, according to a newly-published study.

Nearly 65,000 children under the age of five went to hospitals due to cosmetic-related products injuries, found the Journal of Clinical Pediatrics, which observed the U.S. emergency departments between 2002 to 2016.

“Injuries were most commonly associated with nail care (28.3%), hair care (27.0%), skin care (25.0%), and fragrance (12.7%) products,” the study revealed. The products vary from nail polish removers to perfumes and colognes, chemical hair straighteners to body lotions, it added.

Noting that children under two years of age were most frequently injured, the study said that poisoning was the most common diagnosis with 86.2%. Revealing that boys were also more likely than girls to get injured by cosmetic products, it said around 99% of the injuries took place in home.

The study gained importance since it is the first study to use nationally representative sample to demonstrate cosmetic-related injuries among children under five years of age. Clinical Pediatrics, which is a peer review monthly journal, focuses on clinical researches, community health issues, behavioral and educational problems.