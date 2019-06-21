Share:

KAMPALA :“We want all of us, around this family to be injected, because we are scared and want to get protection from Ebola.” Says Muhindo Mary. Muhindo is one of the 96 contacts to the confirmed Ebola cases in Kasese district that have been listed by the World Health Organization for the Ebola trial vaccine.

The vaccination is taking place in Kagando, Bwera and Mpondwe in Kasese district in western Uganda, bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Since August 2018, over 2,000 people in DRC have been infected with Ebola out of which over 1,200 have died.