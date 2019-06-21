Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed on Friday that there were two groups in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) which signified a clear rift in the political party.

Rasheed in a press conference said that PML-N was torn apart between the two brothers and their different ideologies, one being Shehbaz Sharif and the other Nawaz Sharif.

Shiekh opined that there was a new birth taking place inside the PML-N which was being lead by the younger brother, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

Speaking to the media present, Rasheed said: “I had said it in the past that Shehbaz was looking for an NRO which is impossible under the leadership of Imran Khan.”

Rasheed added that if the content of both leaders of opposition parties in the assembly, President PML-N Shebaz Sharif and co-chairman or Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari needs to be deliberated upon.

Taking a jibe at Zardari and detained PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Sheikh said that both leaders made corruption cases against each other during their respective tenures which are being investigated and acted upon by the present government.

“One dislikes Pakistan’s healthcare and the other wants five star treatment while detained under corruption charges,” Sheikh lashed out.

Rasheed also mentioned that Talpur and Shehbaz may act as the perfect buffers that may be used for delaying tactics by the law enforcement authorities.

Talking about the unfortunate train accident that took place on Thursday, Sheikh said that he himself would visit Sindh and examine the train tracks which have gone unnoticed since the past 70 years.