Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Railways has submitted the PC-I of a project regarding the upgradation of railway’s Main Line-1 (ML-1) to the Planning Commission.

The project is being executed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and it has been divided into three packages to absorb its budgetary impact on PSDP and the said PC-I is for the package-I only and its final approval would be given by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

According to the PC-I submitted in Planning Commission, the estimated cost of the project is $2389.654 million while the project would be completed in four years but once the Government of Pakistan has decided a mode of financing. In all three packages scattered locations of all provinces would be up-graded according to their operational needs and the package-I includes multiple portions of the KPK, Punjab and Sindh provinces.

When contacted, a senior officer of the Ministry of Railways explained that it is a requirement by Chinese government under a mutually agreed framework to first approve the project and award its contract to a firm then they will negotiate the financial mode with the Pakistan for that specific project.

“We have submitted the project in Planning Commission to get the approval from ECNEC and after that a tender in this regard would be flouted”, he explained, adding: “Only Chinese companies would compete for the award of contract.” On the other side, Federal Secretary Railways Sikandar Sultan Raja said it was a ‘strategic project’ and added it will not only increase the speed limit from 65-105km/h to 120-160km/h but also increase the line capacity from 34 to 171 trains on each way per day. “Pakistan Railways has a huge demand for its passenger and freight trains and we will be in position to take our due share once the project would be completed”, he maintained.

The completion of project would increase the volume of freight from 6 to 35 million tonnes per day and increase in passenger trains from 20 to 40 each way per day and the share of railways in freight transport volume would be increased from 4 % to 20 % by 2025.

The project includes up-gradation and doubling of a 1872km long ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar and Taxila to Havelian while the project would also provide modern segnaling and telecommunication systems.

The old level crossings would be replaced into underpasses and flyovers while fencing of track would also be carried out under this project. In addition to that, a new double track from Karachi to Hyderabad on a new alignment, inducation of 50 locomotives, induction of 300 passenger coaches, 2000 freight wagons and dry port near Havelian is also included in this project.

Earlier, the government have also allocated an amount of Rs.1800 million for Up-gradation/rehabilitation of ML-1 and Establishment of Dry port near Havelian under the CPEC and hiring of design / drawings vetting consultants.

It has been agreed between Pakistan and China that later would provide 85 percent of the total cost for the project as concessional loan while Pakistan would provide 15 percent as its share.