ATTOCK : Police arrested two suspects, while their one accomplice managed to escape, for allegedly abusing two girls in Hazro tehsil here on Thursday.

According to police, six years old “M”, who had gone to her neighbour’s house, was raped by Murad Ali (25) and Azhar (15) in Dhok Pathan in the jurisdiction of Rangoo police station. The incident was reported to police by father of the victim. Police registered an FIR, arrested both the culprits and put them behind bars.

In another incident, one Abrar, r/o Bahadur Khan, in the limits of Hazro police station, raped a 13 years old girl “S”. Police on the complaint of her brother registered an FIR and were on the hunt to arrest the culprit.