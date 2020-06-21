Share:

MARDAN - A total of 21 more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Mardan district, raising the number of conformed Covid-19 cases to 945 while 21 patients were recovered during the last 24 hours, health sources said.

Sources said that a total of 4,015 tests have been conducted in the district so far. Test reports of 2,494 people were negative while 363 patients were recovered. Sources said that 48 people died in Mardan district due to corona virus so far.

Meanwhile, the district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Wazir has continued operation against the shopkeepers, petrol pumps violating lockdown, a press statement says.

The district administration checked 572 shops while 14 people were arrested for violation of the lockdown and overcharging the customers in different areas of the district besides sealing 15 shops. Officials imposed Rs 51,000 fine on different shopkeepers for violation of lockdown.