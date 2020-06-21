Share:

Rawalpindi - As many as eight people died of coronavirus, whereas, 101 others tested positive of deadliest virus in the garrison city on Saturday.

However, total number of patients in Rawalpindi district crossed the figure of 5,000, they said.

According to details, a 50-year-old resident of Rawalpindi city died at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on June 20. Another 55-year-old resident of Fazal Towndied at Holy Family Hospital, while 59-year-old female patient from Ali Town and 65-year-old patient from Bahria Town died at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on June 20.

With arrival of 101 more patients, the tally of confirmed patients took to 5086 in the district while 212 people died and 2433 patients were discharged after recovery. At present, 2441 confirmed patients are under treatment including 988 in the hospitals and 1453 patients were isolated in their houses.

The local administrations also kept 1453 persons in quarantines who had been close contacts of the confirmed patients and so far 4805 were relived after recovery in last two weeks and those who tested negative of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, as many as 22 shops were sealed in different parts of Rawalpindi District and fines worth Rs62,000were imposed on shopkeepers over violating the standard operating procedures to avoid spread of coronavirus spread. Total 35 vehicles impounded and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) imposed Rs46,000 fines on public transport for violating SOPs.

Additional Cantonment Officer Chaklala Cantonment board Dr SassiSher Malik was tested positive and home quarantined.