attock -Government must accord special attention to the miseries of the people living in Attock district which is playing a vital role in making the defence of Pakistan strong and also contributing to its power sector.

Advisor to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this in a letter written to PM Imran Khan.

He reminded the PM that being the only district lying on the confluence of motorway and GT Road Attock has excellent communication skills as well as skilled labour force. Attock is ideally suited for establishing Special Economic Zone, he said.

s Pakistan Air Force is already working on a proposal at KamraCantt and needs your attention to speed up work on it.