Attock - A man has killed his sister in the name of honour in the jurisdiction of AttockSaddad police station. Police on the complaint of Anwar Khan(father-in-law of the deceased) have registered an FIR and are on the hunt to arrest the accused. Anwar Khan told police that Samaria Bibi(his daughter-in-law) having three sons and whose husband Sher Ahmad is in Saudi Arabia has been stabbed to death by her brother Imran Javed as he was suspicious about her character.

Anwar Khan further told police that he along with his other family members was present at his house when Imran Khan having a knife in his hand entered the house and went into the room of his sister, stabbed her, injuring her seriously and escaped.

She was being taken to hospital but succumbed to her injuries before reaching hospital. Police have registered an FIR and are on the hunt to arrest the accused.