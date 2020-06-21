Share:

KARACHI - Renowned religious scholar and Principal, Binoria University, Mufti Naeem passed away here on Saturday evening, confirmed his son Mufti Numan. The well respected scholar was said to be suffering from cardiac conditions for quite some time. It was this evening that he complained of unusual discomfort and while being taken to hospital the scholar succumbed to his condition. Meanwhile, according to the Inter Services Public Relations, the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his condolence over the death of the religious scholar and prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Mufti Naeem. The prime minister, in his condolence message, prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family, PM office media wing in a press release said.