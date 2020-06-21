Share:

KARACHI -Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Minister Information & Local Government Sindh along with Saeed Ghani Minister Education Sindh on Saturday headed an important session at SBCA Office , decided to take strict action, arrest and lodge of FIR against those who involved in illegal constructions.

The said decision was taken by the Minister Local Government while addressing a session along with Saeed Ghani regarding the illegal constructions and dangerous buildings.

Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Shaikh, Commisioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Metropolitian Commisioner Dr Saif ur Rehman, DG SBCA Nasim ul Ghani Sahito, DG KDA Asif Ikram, Deputy Commisioners, Molana Bashir Faroqui from Saylani Welfare, Representatives of ABAD including other notables were also present in the meeting.

During the discussion Secretary Local Government informed that ABAD and Saylani Welfare has offered their support to Sindh Government in the mission against illegal constructions and for the solution of dangerous buildings.

Further Roshan Ali Shaikh told Minister Local Government that ABAD and Saylani Welfare wanted to construct new building for the residents of dangerous buildings by demolishing the said construction and build on the same place and both the organizations would bear it cost, which would later be handed over to the residents on ownership.

Whereas he informed Syed Nasir Hussain Shah that said organizations were urging for Sindh Government support to provide temporary residence to the residents to dangerous buildings for the period of new building construction.

While Sharing views Nasir Shah appreciated the efforts of ABAD and Saylani Welfare to support the mission of Sindh Government against illegal constructions, he told that to get implement on the said plan we need to see the legal and ground aspects of it. Sindh Government would provide support and help to give residence to the residents of dangerous buildings.

Moreover ABAD representative told that both organizations were ready to bear the expense of rent for said residents during the period of new construction. In reply Minister Local Government praised the decision he said that organizations might collect minimum amount of construction.

He also directed to Commissioner Karachi, DG SBCA and DG KDA to prepare legal framework of the said plan and submit it to the office of Secretary Local Government. He said that by fluffing all legal aspects ensure implementation on the plan and would do legislation also if needed.

Minister Local Government shared that it was not difficult for government to evacuate dangerous buildings but it was our first priority to provide the substitute and to prepare residents mentally as Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh also stressed for it.

However Minister directed to give permission to ABAD and Saylani Welfare to provide residence to the displaced persons of recent building incident affectees.

He told that officers of respective departments and committee would be responsible in case of any illegal construction in the area. He also asked to review the work of committee and warned to outsource the work in case of inefficiency.

He also told for the need of advertisement and campaigning regarding illegal construction and dangerous buildings and asked to speed up the process of legislation in this regard.

In addition he informed that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, CM Sindh had given task to him and Saeed Ghani regarding the removal of illegal constructions, implementation on the said task would be ensured at any cost and the legislation would speed up in light of today’s recommendations of experts.

On the occasion Saeed Ghani said it was a biggest task, Sindh govt needed to work efficiently to ensure implementation on it and said that affectees should be provided residence in this regard.

Railways distributes soaps, masks among passengers

Pakistan Railways Karachi Division on Saturday distributed soaps and masks among passengers and train staff.

The principal objective of providing two basic COVID-19 safety items was to obstruct the spread of the pandemic during the train journey, said a news release.

“The masks and soaps are donated by a private firm for safety of passengers. We are highly thankful to the private firm and this exercise will continue for next 10 days” said DCO Karachi Nasir Nazeer.

He added that passengers were required to ensure implementation on SOPs en route the journey. Besides passengers, soaps were also distributed among the coolies/porters, policemen and people employed at stalls at Cantt Station Karachi.