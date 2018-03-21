Kasur-Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 29 suspected outlaws including 15 drug-peddlers during a special crackdown on criminal elements.

According to a police spokesman, a heavy-handed crackdown was conducted on criminals across Kasur district under directives from District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Murawwat. During the operation, the police arrested seven proclaimed offender wanted in different cases of heinous crime. The police also arrested 15 notorious drug-peddlers and recovered 7kg of hashish and 210 litres of liquor. Two suspects were nabbed for possessing unlicensed arms. Similarly, police raided a gambling den and nicked five gamblers. Moreover, as many as 27 people were booked for illegal gas decanting into cylinders.

INJURED

A motorcyclist was injured after the motorbike he was driving was hit by a car near Hanjarwal area. The injured was identified as Mumtaz Ahmed. He was on the way to Kot Radha Kishan from Changa Manga when the accident occurred. The car driver managed to flee away. Mumtaz was shifted to hospital.

DACOITY

Dacoits struck a house at Shakil Town and made off with valuables worth Rs5.3 million. Mughais told Khuddian Khas police that unidentified dacoits broke into his house and fled after looting cash, prize bonds and gold jewellery worth Rs5.3 million. The police registered a case and were investigating.