ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took suo motu notice of a photograph circulating on social media which shows a funeral procession passing over sewage water inundated in a narrow street.

The picture shows a funeral procession passing through a street overflowing with sewage. Four men are seen carrying the body while others walk sideways to avoid stepping into the sewage. The time and place of the picture is unknown.

In his remarks, the Chief Justice said that dirtiness and pollution is a threat to human life.

Chief Justice Nisar shared that the media should play its role and identify the place shown in the picture, adding, that from Councillors to MNAs, all relevant authorities will be questioned over the incident once the location is identified.