Rawalpindi - The National Logistic Cell (NLC) has established Applied Technologies Institute (ATIN) in Gilgit Baltistan to equip the youth with latest technical education and to enable them to play a due role in the ongoing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The institute has been set up in collaboration with the Government of Gilgit Baltistan and Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA), informed NLC spokesman on Tuesday.

He said that classes in ATIN Gilgit would commence shortly as a spacious building has been completed and NLC is in the process of hiring highly trained and experienced faculty members in civil, mechanical and electrical technologies for the institute whereas modern equipment for training of the youth of the northern areas has already been procured.

NLC is successfully running ATINs at Mandra, Dina, Amangarh, and Khairpur that have hugely contributed to the skill development of youth particularly those belonging to less developed areas of the country.

He added that the institutes are affiliated with National Training Bureau (NTB) and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Government of Pakistan.

“More than 50,000 students have been trained in these institutes majority of whom are serving their country upon graduation,” he added.

The ongoing and future projects of CPEC require a substantial pool of skilled human resources during execution and operation phases. ATIN Gilgit by imparting requisite technical education to the students of Gilgit Baltistan will enable them to get a fair share of jobs being created by the game-changing project.