KARACHI - Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative is a key to eliminate of all kinds of terrorism in the country and a way forward on the path of progress and prosperity for the country. It is a key to counter the extremist thinking on ideological grounds.

This was the resolve of the participants of an event held at Governor House to propagate the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan which comprises two parts - a fatwa against terrorism and joint declaration by heads of all major schools of thought against terrorism endorsed by 1829 clerics from all schools of thought. It is an initiative of Pakistan government in collaboration with International Islamic University Islamabad.

It is the continuation of a ceremony held at the President House on January 16, where Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative was launched.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said Islam preaches peace and harmony, adding that Islam gives very clear message of the respect of humanity and also stresses strict implementation of these principles.

The governor said there is no room for intolerance in a civilised society as it badly affects its social fabric. He said reasoning and debate is the right way to convince others as enforcement of beliefs on others through force or coercion has very serious consequences and it spreads intolerance in the society.

Muhammad Zubair said it is heartening to note that all the stakeholders, including religious scholars from all schools of thought are on the same page and immensely desire development and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that joint national narrative as per the Islamic teachings and constitution of Pakistan is necessary to counter the terrorism and militancy in the country.

“It would be helpful in waging a jihad on ideological front for the stability of the country,” he said. The chief minister said that Pakistan is passing through an important phase of history and important successes are waiting ahead but could only be achieved after facing these challenges.

He said that the terrorists are trying to propagate their mindset among the nation through sectarianism, militancy, intolerance and division among the nation. “Such an ideology could endanger the sovereignty and harmony among the Pakistani society,” he said.

He said that a national narrative is the voice of the masses and the clerics, religious scholars, teachers, policymakers and civil society members have a key role in formulating it.

The chief minister applauded the efforts of the security intuitions and said that the armed forces and the intelligence agencies had taken concrete steps in eliminating safe heavens of terrorists across the country but the work still needs to be done on the ideological ground.

The national narrative issued today is a key to success in this way forward against terrorism and they would be able to inform the world that Pakistan is a stable country that runs as per its constitution.

International Islamic University Islamabad’s Rector Dr Masoom Yaseen Zai highlighted the aims and objectives of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

The event was also attended and addressed by Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Maj-Gen Muhammad Saeed, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Maulana Taqi Usmani, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, Maulana Abdul Razzaq Sikandar, Dr Masoom Yaseen Zai, and other distinguished personalities.